Beethoven Had A Painstaking Daily Coffee Ritual

Beethoven started each morning with coffee. Pretty standard practice, right? Well, the guy had one puzzling liquid breakfast recipe, as Beethoven's coffee reportedly required exactly 60 beans per cup, which he insisted on counting by hand, according to Slate. In the biography "Beethoven As I Knew Him," which was written by his close friend Anton Schindler, it was revealed that the composer even counted the beans when making coffee for visitors. Beethoven was also known to frequent nearby coffee shops, where he would sit in private to avoid engaging with fellow customers. According to Schindler, coffee was the "one indispensable item in [Beethoven's] diet." Coffee or Die Magazine also shares that, in his old age, Beethoven's doctors advised him to cease his coffee habits. Of course, he didn't listen.

So, is 60 beans too many? Too little? Just enough? Full Coffee Roast explains that the amount depends on the drinker's ideal flavor and strength, as well as the size and shape of the beans, but the average 12-ounce cup consists of anywhere between 90 and 150 beans. Caffeine intake looks a bit different for everyone, which is why people take their coffee in unique ways to fuel their bodies and minds. For instance, some people prefer their coffee black while others enjoy a splash of cream or a spoonful of sugar for a sweet kick. At the end of the day, no coffee preparation method is neither right nor wrong. And as for Beethoven, maybe his countless (pun intended) 60-bean mugs were partially to thank for his timeless masterpieces.