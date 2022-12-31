Twitter Is Fascinated By Cheesecake Factory's Vintage One-Page Menu

There are three things Cheesecake Factory is known for: delicious cheesecake, great food, and a massive menu. Per Thrillist, it comes in 21 pages with 250 items. The menu grew this way naturally as founder David Marshall Overton realized his talent for cooking and the challenge of converting luxury dishes into something a bit more casual. "I'd work on new menu items with a cook, behind the line. And as we kept expanding the menu, people kept responding positively," he said. The brand stuck to the concept over time, adding dishes constantly to ward off any competition. "Finally, I thought, 'Well, there's nothing that America wants that we shouldn't be able to put on the menu.' So, we just kept at it," Overton said.

When a Reddit user asked how the restaurant's employees handle such a large menu, a responder gave some insight into how things run smoothly. "It's a truly unique concept, but it only functions successfully at very high volume. If their food sales are too low, then they need to make their menus considerably smaller to make them work in their favor," they wrote. So basically, the size of the menu is easily done if volume stays high. According to their response, employees also go through extensive and frequent training.

With all this talk about the Cheesecake Factory's giant menu, would you believe us if we told you it was once a single page?