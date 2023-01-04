Snoop Dogg Got A Kick Out Of Martha Stewart's Tito's Ad

You're not alone if you feel like you spent the last few weeks of 2022 sipping on a few more libations than usual. According to Sunrise House Treatment Center, the average American increases their drinking by 27% during the holiday season, while one in five admitted to imbibing at least one adult beverage for every day they're off of work for the holidays. And while there's nothing wrong with responsibly indulging in a cocktail or two, the effects of drinking alcohol every day can really start to add up, which is one of the reasons many people choose to participate in dry January.

Now in its 10th year, the concept curated by Alcohol Change UK challenges participants to go alcohol-free for the first 31 days of the new year. "It's about you taking a break, living better, feeling better," the organization explains, noting that there are several benefits to going sober for the month, like saving money and sleeping better. The challenge may be easier said than done for some participants — especially those whose home bars are still stocked from the holidays.

The team at Tito's Handmade Vodka seems to know this and has enlisted none other than Martha Stewart in helping dry January-ers find other ways to use up their spirits this month. In an ad recently released by the liquor brand, the homemaking queen can be seen using Tito's in a number of unconventional ways, which several people — including Stewart's pal Snoop Dogg — have found pretty hilarious.