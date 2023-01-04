Snoop Dogg Got A Kick Out Of Martha Stewart's Tito's Ad
You're not alone if you feel like you spent the last few weeks of 2022 sipping on a few more libations than usual. According to Sunrise House Treatment Center, the average American increases their drinking by 27% during the holiday season, while one in five admitted to imbibing at least one adult beverage for every day they're off of work for the holidays. And while there's nothing wrong with responsibly indulging in a cocktail or two, the effects of drinking alcohol every day can really start to add up, which is one of the reasons many people choose to participate in dry January.
Now in its 10th year, the concept curated by Alcohol Change UK challenges participants to go alcohol-free for the first 31 days of the new year. "It's about you taking a break, living better, feeling better," the organization explains, noting that there are several benefits to going sober for the month, like saving money and sleeping better. The challenge may be easier said than done for some participants — especially those whose home bars are still stocked from the holidays.
The team at Tito's Handmade Vodka seems to know this and has enlisted none other than Martha Stewart in helping dry January-ers find other ways to use up their spirits this month. In an ad recently released by the liquor brand, the homemaking queen can be seen using Tito's in a number of unconventional ways, which several people — including Stewart's pal Snoop Dogg — have found pretty hilarious.
Stewart's Tito's ad is getting more than a few laughs
You have the full support of Tito's if you're participating in dry January this year. However, instead of letting your bottles remain dormant, the liquor line has teamed up with Martha Stewart to show you other ways to put the spirit to use. In the brand's most recent advertisement, the television personality can be seen using Tito's to clean household objects, water plants, and give pasta sauce a kick, while the bottle itself is employed as a meat tenderizer. "I certainly can't think of anything else I'd rather be doing with my Tito's," Stewart says before quickly walking back on the sentiment and claiming she needs a drink.
The comedic "twist" had a number of people in stitches, including the chef's longtime friend Snoop Dogg, whose reaction Stewart shared to her Instagram page on Tuesday. "@snoopdogg appears to have been bemused by this !!!!!" she captioned the post. Based on the laughter the rapper lets out in the clip, her assumption does not appear to have been wrong.
Several others were entertained by Stewart's latest work, as well. "I shared this on my feed and laughed over. And over. And over. Again," one Instagrammer commented. "It's the best ad ever!!" another declared. While Tito's claims on its website it cannot guarantee the outcome of its alternative vodka use, watching its cheeky new ad may be one way to distract yourself from alcohol cravings during dry January.
