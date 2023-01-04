Chipotle's New Lifestyle Bowls Are Actually GenZ Food Trends
The world's population is commonly categorized by age and different generations. You have the Boomers who were born between 1946 and 1964, Generation X who were born between 1965 and 1980, Millennials who were born between 1981 and 1996, and Generation Z who were born between 1997 and 2012, according to Beresford Research. While Generation Z is among the youngest of the bunch, they are possibly the most influential as of late, especially when it comes to food trends. Food Insight reported that the most popular diet patterns that Generation Z follows include clean eating, mindful eating, calorie counting, and plant-based eating. Furthermore, Generation Z opts for healthy food that they consider fresh, a good source of nutrients, and includes vegetables and fruits.
Popular chain Chipotle is capitalizing on the new Gen Z food trends by introducing some new Lifestyle bowls that align with recent eating patterns, according to a press release from Chipotle. To celebrate, the chain is releasing an exclusive Snapchat Lens, where users can "move their body and calm their mind with Chipotle-inspired exercises and meditation prompts." Between January 13 and January 23, 2023, Chipotle will give away coupon codes for free guacamole to 100,000 fans who use the chain's new Snapchat lens. Here's what you need to know about Chipotle's new Lifestyle bowls.
Chipotle has seven new Lifestyle bowls to choose from
According to a press release from Chipotle, the chain is introducing seven new Lifestyle bowls that will be available to order online and through the app in the United States and Canada starting January 3, 2023. The seven new Lifestyle bowls are Half Veggie, Plant-Powered, High Protein, Grain Freedom, Wholesome, Veggie Full, and Balanced Macros. Each Lifestyle bowl has its own special combination of ingredients based on each different lifestyle. For example, the Half Veggie bowl includes a half portion of chicken, half portion of sofritas, white rice, fajita veggies, a blend of super greens lettuce, roasted chili corn salsa, fresh tomato salsa, and sour cream, and it has 31 grams of protein and 110% of your daily recommended Vitamin C intake, per Chipotle.
There's truly a Chipotle bowl to suit every lifestyle. The Plant-Powered bowl has 19 grams of protein and 130% Vitamin C, and it comes with sofritas, white rice, a blend of super greens lettuce, fajita veggies, roasted chili corn salsa, fresh tomato salsa, and guacamole. With 45 grams of protein, 62 grams of carbs, and 33 grams of fat, the Balanced Macros bowl is truly inspired by Gen Z food trends. It has black beans, a light portion of white rice, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, fajita veggies, an extra portion of romaine lettuce, and guacamole.
It seems the new Lifestyle bowls will be available at Chipotle indefinitely, which gives everyone a chance to try them.