Chipotle's New Lifestyle Bowls Are Actually GenZ Food Trends

The world's population is commonly categorized by age and different generations. You have the Boomers who were born between 1946 and 1964, Generation X who were born between 1965 and 1980, Millennials who were born between 1981 and 1996, and Generation Z who were born between 1997 and 2012, according to Beresford Research. While Generation Z is among the youngest of the bunch, they are possibly the most influential as of late, especially when it comes to food trends. Food Insight reported that the most popular diet patterns that Generation Z follows include clean eating, mindful eating, calorie counting, and plant-based eating. Furthermore, Generation Z opts for healthy food that they consider fresh, a good source of nutrients, and includes vegetables and fruits.

Popular chain Chipotle is capitalizing on the new Gen Z food trends by introducing some new Lifestyle bowls that align with recent eating patterns, according to a press release from Chipotle. To celebrate, the chain is releasing an exclusive Snapchat Lens, where users can "move their body and calm their mind with Chipotle-inspired exercises and meditation prompts." Between January 13 and January 23, 2023, Chipotle will give away coupon codes for free guacamole to 100,000 fans who use the chain's new Snapchat lens. Here's what you need to know about Chipotle's new Lifestyle bowls.