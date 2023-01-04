McDonald's UK Is Launching A Spicy Sriracha Wrap With A Catch

Sriracha is one of those phenomena that leaves some people scratching their heads — usually people who aren't fans of spicy foods — but for the rest of us, it makes the perfect addition to just about any savory dish. It was even named ingredient of the year by Bon Appetit, which also created a "Sriracha Week." Many are familiar with the "rooster" bottle produced by Huy Fong Foods, created in California back in 1980 by Vietnamese immigrant David Tran. Since then, it has started to appear alongside the standard condiments, such as ketchup and mustard, in a variety of eateries around the world.

According to Referral Candy, the product gained popularity due to its prevalence in social media and with influencers. Griffin Hammond, who created an indie documentary on the sauce, told How Stuff Works: "I love Sriracha on basic mac and cheese, or lasagna — really any pasta or pizza. The sauce has five major components: garlic, salt, sugar, vinegar, and either jalapeño or chili peppers."

Given that there was a Sriracha shortage reported about six months ago, fans will be happy to hear about the introduction of a new Sriracha wrap from McDonald's UK. Unfortunately, the wrap will only be available for a limited time and only on a particular day of the week.