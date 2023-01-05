Alleged Chick-Fil-A App Hack Reportedly Swiped Money From Customers' Bank Accounts

If you have the Chick-fil-A app downloaded onto your phone, you may want to check your bank account for fraudulent charges. In the past, there have been issues regarding thieves stealing loyalty points from rewards apps such as these, per The Points Guy. From July 2018 to June 2020, 100 million hacks occurred, with 63 million aimed at the travel, retail, and hospitality industries. When points such as these are stolen, they are often sold off, sometimes unbeknownst to the loyalty member.

Mobile loyalty apps can possibly be a concern for more sinister reasons, according to The New York Times. When attackers get a hold of your online accounts, they're able to learn things about you, such as the items you frequently order and how often you visit said restaurant. It's even a possibility that these hackers have found ways to access your bank accounts, which one woman was wary about when she reached out to 11 Alive yesterday.