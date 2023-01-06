55% Of People Think This Is The Best Hard Cider Brand- Exclusive Survey

Sometimes you want a beer, and sometimes you want something a little lighter. Lighter and crisper on the palate, hard cider makes a great alternative choice when you want to reach for a cold, bottled adult beverage. And it's not just a great alternative for flavor, either. Hard ciders, which are generally naturally gluten-free, allow those with gluten intolerances who wouldn't be able to have a beer to enjoy a fizzy adult beverage (per Beyond Celiac).

Both tend to run at an ABV of about 4.5% to 7% (per Webstrauntstore & Alcohol). Drier ciders tend to be higher on the alcohol scale as the yeast eats up the natural apple sugars. In rare cases, these ciders can contain as much as 10 or even 12% ABV but you're unlikely to find any of those high-alcohol variants in most popular hard cider brands.

In the last ten or so years, we've seen a bloom of interest in American hard cider, a drink largely forgotten since its once great popularity in the pre-industrial era (per The Local Palate). In the colonial era, for instance, the average American drank a staggering 36 gallons of cider a year. Some regions, like New England where Puritans eschewed harder drinks, consumed as much as 54 gallons a person (per Atlas Obscura). Cider is gaining traction again, so we wanted to know which brand our readers preferred.