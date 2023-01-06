Shaq Is Expanding His Fan-Favorite Chicken Eatery

Celebrities collaborating with fast food chains is something we've been seeing a lot of lately. The last couple years have brought us Timbiebs (the donut hole collab between singer Justin Bieber and fast food breakfast chain Tim Hortons), Dunkin' teaming up with TikToker Charli D'Amelio, and plenty of collabs with McDonald's and various musical artists like BTS, Travis Scott, Saweetie, and J Balvin, per The New York Times. The influence celebrities have on the food industry doesn't stop there. There are also many celebrities out there who actually own restaurants. Lifestyle maven Martha Stewart owns The Bedford in Las Vegas, rocker Jon Bon Jovi has Soul Kitchen in New Jersey, and Trejo's Tacos is owned by none other than Danny Trejo, to name a few (via People).

A relatively new fried chicken chain, Big Chicken was founded in 2018 by famous basketball player and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, with help from Authentic Brands Group and JRS Hospitality who partnered with O'Neal to bring his vision to life. Inspired by meals cooked at home during O'Neal's childhood, Big Chicken's menu includes options like crispy chicken tenders and sandwiches, ice cream shakes, and macaroni and cheese with a crunchy Cheez-It topping. The first Big Chicken opened in Las Vegas, and while the chain already has locations across multiple states, O'Neal has big plans for expansion in the coming years.