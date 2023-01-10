Foodies Told Mashed The Absolute Best Chain Mashed Potatoes

Perhaps you prefer your potatoes baked. Maybe you like French fries best, or potato chips are more your jam. No matter your preferred potato preparation method, it's hard to deny that mashed potatoes are one of the tastiest, with their creamy texture and taste profile easily enhanced by butter, seasoning, or gravy. In fact, a 2019 study by DoorDash found that mashed potatoes are the fourth most popular potato presentation in America, bested only by French fries, hash browns, and waffle fries (via HuffPost).

If you're preparing your own mashed potato recipe at home, Food Network recommends using a starchy potato, such as a russet, as opposed to a waxy potato for best results. But it's no secret various fast food restaurants have different methods for making their mashed potatoes. According to a TikTok video by a KFC employee that's since been deleted, the chicken chain uses a mashed potato "mix" called KFC One Step Mashed Potato Mix. Perhaps a premade mix might turn you off of KFC's mashed potatoes — if so, you may be surprised by the results of a survey in which foodies voted on what they feel are the tastiest mashed potatoes you can get from a chain restaurant.