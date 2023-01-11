WeightWatchers' New Baked By Melissa Collab Brings Limited Edition Cupcakes

In a timely promotion tying into the season of New Year's resolutions, WeightWatchers has teamed up with Baked by Melissa to create a line of limited-edition cupcakes, according to an announcement shared with Mashed.

According to an inflation calculator, cakes, cupcakes, and cookies have all increased in price by 3.77% per year since 1978. Despite this hike, Food Business News reports that fresh bakeries are doing better than ever in sales — especially when it comes to mini and smaller-sized "special" treats. That's where Baked by Melissa, the famous New York-based dessert brand, comes in, as the company is known for its colorfully decorated, bite-sized cupcakes.

The owner of the company, Melissa Ben-Ishay, is the brains behind TikTok's viral green goddess salad that took over the internet last winter. Per a recent press release, Ben-Ishay has created a 25-pack of cupcakes consisting of eight different flavors aligned with the WeightWatchers program, and the collection launched this week.