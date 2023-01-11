Mashed Survey: The Best Taco Shell Brand According To Shoppers

The tortilla debate is as old as time. Corn or flour; crunchy or soft? Whether it's a matter of preference or science, everyone's got an opinion on what kind of vessel should carry our tacos on the journey from plate to mouth.

Corn tortillas may feel like the classic option, but they are decidedly less likely to hold up on that journey than their flour counterparts, according to Backyard Taco. Sometimes, they're just not strong enough for all the fillings we want to pile on our tacos. They're also typically a bit smaller than flour tortillas. However, corn tortillas pack more nutrition, The Healthy reported. Flour tortillas are stronger, which means they can be made in larger sizes, and they're quick to whip up from scratch. (A homemade flour tortilla recipe takes about 20 minutes.) If soft tacos don't make your mouth water as much as their crunchy counterparts, you're not alone. Hard-shell tacos may not be authentic, but they sure are popular.

Delicious tacos start with delicious taco shells, and sometimes there just aren't enough hours in the day to make your own, regardless of how easy the recipe is. Luckily, the store shelves are full of options for your Taco Tuesday. A Mashed exclusive survey recently revealed which brand of taco shells customers like most.