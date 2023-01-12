The Internet Thinks McDonald's UK Is Teasing A New Logo

McDonald's has been using some form of the golden arches logo for more than 60 years (per Independent). The original golden arches were based on the architecture of an Arizona McDonald's designed by architect Stanley Metson. The original structure lacked the giant yellow arches that would become so famous but had a sharply slanting roof and red and white tiles. When Metson showed the plan to the McDonald brothers, they wanted to add something a little showier. So they went to a signmaker and giant yellow arches were made and set on top of the building. And the rest is history.

The image of the golden arches, originally with the roof line cutting through them, first became McDonald's logo in 1962. But by 1968, the roof line was removed and the name was added below, bringing the familiar logo we all know well to life. While the name below the logo was doffed in 2010, the golden arches remain the eternal symbol of McDonald's restaurants (per Creative Bloq). Through the years, the golden arches themselves experienced only minor changes. After all that time, is McDonald's U.K. thinking it's time for a change?