The Internet Thinks McDonald's UK Is Teasing A New Logo
McDonald's has been using some form of the golden arches logo for more than 60 years (per Independent). The original golden arches were based on the architecture of an Arizona McDonald's designed by architect Stanley Metson. The original structure lacked the giant yellow arches that would become so famous but had a sharply slanting roof and red and white tiles. When Metson showed the plan to the McDonald brothers, they wanted to add something a little showier. So they went to a signmaker and giant yellow arches were made and set on top of the building. And the rest is history.
The image of the golden arches, originally with the roof line cutting through them, first became McDonald's logo in 1962. But by 1968, the roof line was removed and the name was added below, bringing the familiar logo we all know well to life. While the name below the logo was doffed in 2010, the golden arches remain the eternal symbol of McDonald's restaurants (per Creative Bloq). Through the years, the golden arches themselves experienced only minor changes. After all that time, is McDonald's U.K. thinking it's time for a change?
Time to shake things up?
McDonald's U.K. has made quite a splash with a recent Instagram post. The question is, what was the intention behind the post? The animated post shows what's being speculated to be a new logo, an "M" composed of two squatted, widely spaced yellow arches, the logo (if such it is) then bounces and morphs into the familiar golden arches we all know and love. McDonald's U.K. also changed its Instagram profile image to display this supposed new logo as well. The caption for the post is equally uninformative, merely showing an emoji of two wide-open eyes pointed sharply to the side, perhaps implying "Look at that!" or something similar.
The short animation is accompanied by an audio track that has speculation stirring as well. The audio sounds almost like it might be saying "chicken," which has fans speculating that the brand may be bringing back the beloved Chicken Legend sandwich (per Mirror). The popular sandwich was discontinued this past October and definitely falls into the category of discontinued fast-food chicken sandwiches we wish would make a comeback. The audio has been speculated to be the start of Flo Rida's "Turn Around (5,4,3,2,1)," but appears to be a sample of Yello's "Oh Yeah," which fans may recognize as the famous "bow bow bow chicka chicka" theme from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (per Youtube).