Florence Pugh Brings Her Chef Knives Everywhere She Goes

Whether you know her from her chilling role in "Midsommar" or as the youngest March sister in "Little Women," Florence Pugh has established herself as "one of the most fearless, versatile talents of her generation" — at least if you ask Harper's Bazaar. When interviewing with the outlet, the "Don't Worry Darling" star spoke up about what it's like to take on the challenging roles that string together her momentous career. "I guess all of my movies have that element of women being forced into a corner, forced into an opinion, forced into a way of life," she shared. "And then finally, something cracks."

As one can imagine, it's tough work taking on some of Pugh's roles. Take "Midsommar," for example: In one of the opening scenes of the movie, the Oxford-born actress receives a traumatic phone call where she finds out her sister has killed both of her parents and herself (via IMDb). After a long day of stepping into these characters' shoes, one of Pugh's favorite ways to unwind is by cooking dinner for herself and whomever she is with (if you're a follower of hers, you'll know that Instagram can't get enough of Pugh's cooking). In a cooking tutorial with Vogue, Pugh describes it as how she gets "back to my usual self."

In this same cooking tutorial, the 27-year-old whips up a batch of garlic crostini. As she chops, dices, and sips on a frosty vodka martini, Pugh shares some of her go-to rules for when she's in the kitchen.