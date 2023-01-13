The Tragic Death Of TikTok Food Critic Waffler69

Taylor LeJeune, known online as @wafffler69, died on January 11 at around 10 p.m. According to a video his brother Clayton Claydorm posted on TikTok, the 33-year-old's cause of death is presumed to be a heart attack. "He was rushed to the hospital, and I want to say, like, an hour and a half later he passed away. This is still pretty new. I don't know what's going to be happening in the near future ... but I thought I should get on TikTok and let everybody know," Claydorm said. The video has accumulated nearly 17,000 comments, most of which are condolences to his brother. "Nooo!! It doesn't seem real!! I hate this for you and your family! He put a smile on me every day I will be sad without him truly!! I'm so sorry," wrote one user. Another comment read, "So sorry for your loss. He was a shining light in a dark world."

In a statement to NBC News, Claydorm revealed that heart failure runs in their family, and his brother's grandfather and father both died at age 50 due to related complications. My brother was usually always alone and he made it on TikTok by himself and was surrounded by people who truly mourn for his loss ... seeing thousands of people feel real loss is moving," Claydorm said. The influencer's most recent TikTok video showed him dipping giant Fruit Loops in a bowl of milk.