The Tragic Death Of TikTok Food Critic Waffler69
TikTok content creator @wafffler69 died this week, as reported in a TikTok video posted by his brother Clayton Claydorm. A food critic, Taylor LeJeune was known for test tasting and reviewing weird food trends, such as Korean corn dogs, octopus spaghetti, giant Fruit Loops, and churro Cheetos. Following the hype of the popular Netflix series "Wednesday," he shared a video of himself trying the limited-time "Addams Family" cereal that was released in 1991. After showing off the nostalgia-inducing box, he pulled the bag of cereal out and displayed it on camera. "Wow, that's good cereal," he said after trying a bite. "I swear I'm shocked. I don't know if there was something invented in 1991 that made, like, cereal preserve perfect, but there's something here." The video amassed 65.9 thousand likes, almost 1,000 comments, and 943,300 views. In total, LeJeune has 1.8 million followers.
Yesterday, LeJeune's brother Clayton Claydorm shared on TikTok that the food influencer had died unexpectedly. His fans were shocked by the news, flooding the video with condolences and sharing their sadness.
Taylor LeJeune was 33 years old
Taylor LeJeune, known online as @wafffler69, died on January 11 at around 10 p.m. According to a video his brother Clayton Claydorm posted on TikTok, the 33-year-old's cause of death is presumed to be a heart attack. "He was rushed to the hospital, and I want to say, like, an hour and a half later he passed away. This is still pretty new. I don't know what's going to be happening in the near future ... but I thought I should get on TikTok and let everybody know," Claydorm said. The video has accumulated nearly 17,000 comments, most of which are condolences to his brother. "Nooo!! It doesn't seem real!! I hate this for you and your family! He put a smile on me every day I will be sad without him truly!! I'm so sorry," wrote one user. Another comment read, "So sorry for your loss. He was a shining light in a dark world."
In a statement to NBC News, Claydorm revealed that heart failure runs in their family, and his brother's grandfather and father both died at age 50 due to related complications. My brother was usually always alone and he made it on TikTok by himself and was surrounded by people who truly mourn for his loss ... seeing thousands of people feel real loss is moving," Claydorm said. The influencer's most recent TikTok video showed him dipping giant Fruit Loops in a bowl of milk.