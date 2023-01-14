New Study Reveals That Spice Containers Are Crawling With Contamination

Spices can be so very pretty. A rainbow of hues in a plethora of different shapes and textures, your collection of seasonings and spices adds a splash of color and interest to your cooking space's decor. Sometimes, however, things aren't as benign as they appear.

Over the years, science has identified items in the kitchen that you should be leery of. Shockingly, microbiologist Dr. Charles Gerba told Today that the average kitchen sink boasts more fecal bacteria than your toilet, chiding that this explains why dogs will drink out of the toilet instead of the sink. Your cutting board isn't exactly spick and span either. The Healthy explains that a study at the University of Arizona led by Gerba also showed that a typical cutting board "has 200 times more fecal matter than a toilet seat." Could you imagine yourself chopping a salad on your toilet seat? Have you ever wondered just how dirty kitchen sponges really are? Well, a Scientific Reports study from 2017 showed that the humble kitchen sponge (something designed to clean your cooking surfaces) actually houses more living bacteria than any other household object.

And even after you've finished scouring your sink, replacing your cutting board, and abandoning sponge use completely, danger still lurks within your kitchen. Yes, we're back to talking about your beloved spice jars.