Which Chain Has The Best Chicken Parmesan? Here's What Italiano Fans Had To Say - Exclusive Survey

A Sicilian creation, chicken parmesan was actually eggplant parmesan until the integration of Italian and American cultures (via Paesana). In Italy, chicken was quite expensive, and much to the surprise of Italian immigrants, it was much more affordable in the United States. That's when the once more easily available eggplant was swapped for chicken, and by the mid-1900s, it sprouted in popularity.

Due to this, chicken parmesan isn't exactly an Italian dish, but more decidedly an Italian-American dish. According to Los Angeles Times, this meal won't be found on an Italian menu today. "People have perfect ideas about what Italian food is ... like chicken Parm, which doesn't exist in Italy but is completely married to a concept of Italian cooking here," Katie Parla, author of "Food of the Italian South" said. It might be disappointing to learn the dish isn't authentic Italian, but all in all, it doesn't matter much. Americans seem to love chicken parmesan either way. And when it comes to the best chicken parmesan chain in the U.S., here's what Italiano fans had to say.