California's Controversial Fast Food Law Could Be On Hold Until 2024

California representatives were looking to enact a state-wide food-related law — one that clearly isn't receiving universal support. According to USA Today, the California FAST Act involved the creation of a 10-person council that would oversee all the fast food and casual restaurants throughout the state, giving them the power to make key decisions and raise the minimum wage as high as $22 initially. This idea was conjured up as a way to improve working conditions for those in the fast food industry. Signed by Governor Newsom in September 2022, the FAST Act was meant to take effect this January.

But the law has received strong opposition. Although the FAST Act would only apply to businesses with over 100 locations, the Save Local Restaurants Coalition has argued that it would threaten small businesses run by women, families, and minorities. This coalition, whose members include the National Restaurant Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, has received donations from big brands with deep pockets. Fast Company obtained financial disclosure documents revealing that Save Local Restaurants received big-dollar donations from major restaurant chains. Chick-fil-A gave $1 million to Save Local Restaurants while Subway donated $100,000. Another $7500,000 poured in from In-N-Out Burger and Chipotle.

According to California law, implementation of the law could be delayed until a referendum vote by the public if opponents could gather 623,212 signatures. Save Local restaurants gathered more than 1 million. But the conflict didn't end there.