Rihanna's Ice Cream Collab Births A New Flavor Ahead Of Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna fans are eagerly awaiting the big game on Sunday, February 12. But for those who can't wait for the Super Bowl halftime show to get their Rihanna fix, there's another way to bring a little bit of RiRi to your living room this winter. According to 2022 research by the National Retail Federation, of the 184.5 million people who intended to watch the 2022 Super Bowl (Super Bowl LVI), 18% were there just to watch the legendary entertainment at the halftime show. Since demand for tickets to the fabled event increased by 9,900% since Rihanna was announced as the halftime act, we can probably safely expect that percentage to be much higher this year (per Hyperbae).

It has been years since Rihanna has performed live, so this event is breaking what's being called a "drought" by fans (per Billboard). The word on the street is that the new mom is back in a big way, with talk that she may be a Coachella headliner this year or even hitting the road for a stadium tour. In the meantime, fans will take any scrap of RiRi they can get their hands on and now you can take home a piece of the action, straight to your freezer.