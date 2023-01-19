What Gordon Ramsay Is Actually Like Behind The Scenes Of Hell's Kitchen - Exclusive

Though Sommer Sellers revealed that she was nervous to work with the restaurateur at first, she was pleasantly surprised when she met Gordon Ramsay on the set. "I was stressed out because I didn't want to let him down," she admitted. "But he's really there in your corner. He cheers everybody on, and he has one-on-ones with you when he sees that you're not being true to yourself or he has higher expectations for you. He was always a great support system."

Ramsay's unique form of constructive criticism could also make his compliments that much more meaningful. In one episode, Sellers said she was trying to redeem herself after only scoring a one on a previous dish, so she chose to make Jamaican jerk-style tacos with mango salsa. After Ramsay took a bite, he told her the spice in it was "spot on." She explained that it felt "amazing" to get that type of recognition from him.

"This time, I wanted to redeem myself and show him, 'Listen, I can show you how to make my cuisine, and I could make it right for you,'" she said. "I was really happy."

Catch new episodes of "Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages" every Thursday at 8/7 p.m. CT on FOX, or stream episodes on Hulu.