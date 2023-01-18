How Restaurant Workers Might Be Paying To Keep Their Own Wages Low

Life in the food service industry can sometimes seem like an endless stream of indignities, from having to rely on tips to following weird rules to customers who insist on ordering complicated creations off some alleged secret menu – that was apparently dreamed up by sadists. Now, though, comes some shocking news: According to a New York Times investigation, many restaurant workers are indirectly (and unknowingly) being forced to contribute to a group that seems to be working against their own interests.

As NYT reveals, four different states (California, Illinois, Texas, and Utah) all require restaurant workers to attend food service training sponsored by a company called ServSafe. As a part of the curriculum, they're forced to "learn" such complex topics as "Good Personal Hygiene" and "The Importance of Food Safety." While you'd think that employers could pick up the tab, that doesn't happen. Instead, the $15 fee comes out of the employees' pockets.

While that's bad enough, the part that has critics reeling is that this fee is reportedly going straight into the pockets of the National Restaurant Association, a group that supports owners over workers, per NYT.