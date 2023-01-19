Culver's Switches Allegiance From Pepsi To Coke

Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera? NSYNC or Backstreet Boys? Tupac or Biggie? These are a few of the most extensive media rivalries from the last few decades; However, one stands tall above them all–Pepsi vs. Coca-Cola.

For years, the two have worked on eating into the other's market share using celebrity endorsements, product placement, and Super Bowl Ads. According to The Economist, the decades-long battle between the two soft drink giants resulted from an intentional marketing campaign by former PepsiCo leader Donald Kendall. In 1975, he led the company to begin their famous "Pepsi Challenge," a blind taste test of Pepsi and Coca-Cola (via Investopedia). The stroke of genius worked as it helped Pepsi become a viable competitor to Coca-Cola.

An everyday reminder of their rivalry is with the food industry. If you've ever wondered why a restaurant doesn't sell both Pepsi and Coke, the answer is simple, money. By agreeing not to serve the competitor's beverages, restaurants can secure additional discounts. While many restaurants become known for selling one over the other, famed restaurant Culver's has announced it's making a change.