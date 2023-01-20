Inside Food Network's NFL Tailgate Takedown With Host Vince Wilfork

The link between football and cooking shows might be a new one, but the pairing of food with tailgating is a sporting tradition. Before many pro football games, fans gather in a parking lot or a nearby field and serve up food and drinks from tents and, as the name suggests, tailgates. These types of parties rely heavily on food that's quick to prepare and leaves guests full. Thankfully, Americans are predictable, usually opting for the tried-and-true. Per PR Newswire, a Hormel Foods survey of 5,000 people found that hamburgers and hotdogs are the preferred tailgating food of 66% and 56% of participants, respectively.

Sounds like a good time, right? It likely will be, as long as you follow proper tailgating safety measures. According to University of Minnesota Extension, food should be stored at temperatures lower than 40 degrees Fahrenheit, lest they risk bacteria growth and a foodborne illness outbreak. If you're keeping hot foods on hand, they should remain over 140 degrees Fahrenheit. These measures can be implemented by insulated coolers and containers of boiling water.

For football fans, tailgating is as traditional as the game itself. Now, the fun will be underway in a Food Network competition straight from an NFL stadium parking lot.