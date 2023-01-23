Why Costco Is Being Sued Over Its Kirkland Signature Tuna

Costco has come a long way since its inception in 1976 on Morena Boulevard in San Diego. The wholesale warehouse store is at the top of its game with $222.7 billion in sales in 2022 and an impressive 92.6% membership renewal rate in the United States and Canada, per Yahoo Finance. If that doesn't speak volumes about how much people love Costco, we don't know what will.

Members paying $60 for Costco's Gold Star Membership know that they will get the bang for their buck, and it's the main reason why the wholesale giant has a cult-like following. Regular shoppers generally save more money than they spend on the membership, and the only downside seems to be that once they get in, they end up spending money on things they don't really need. "As a guy living in my own place, I have to stop myself buying 5kg of sweets or 30 packs of waffles lol," a Redditor wrote in the past.

What's more, positive Glassdoor reviews help explain why Costco has such a low turnover rate. One Redditor opined, "Costco's commitment to paying their workers a reasonable wage is my #1 reason for shopping there. (Their selection is also good)."

Costco evidently knows how to keep its customers and employees happy, but like any big business, it's far from perfect. Amid the sheer volume of goods it sells, ranging from greenhouses to good ol' toilet paper, are products that sometimes get the chain in trouble. This time, the company is finding itself in deep water over its canned tuna.