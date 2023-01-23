David Dobrik Told Us Why European Hot Dogs Are Special - Exclusive

For much of his life, famous internet personality and content creator David Dobrik couldn't travel outside of the U.S. After emigrating from Slovakia to the U.S. when he was 6 years old, Dobrik was able to stay in the country because he was protected by DACA, according to Insider. However, he couldn't freely travel the world and return to America. That all changed in 2021 when he received his green card, which allowed him to return to the U.S. after visiting Slovakia.

Dobrik's newfound freedom set him up to film a travel show for Discovery titled "Discovering David Dobrik." He went all over the world, including to South Africa, Dubai, and Europe. Even though Dobrik is admittedly a picky eater, he still did a lot of gastronomic exploration while filming the show.

In Tasting Table's exclusive interview with David Dobrik, we were curious about what culinary delights Dobrik sampled while he was abroad. What were his favorite dishes? Would it be pizza in Italy? After all, he is a newly minted pizzeria owner who just opened a restaurant called Doughbrik's. Or perhaps it would be down-home Slovakian cooking like he grew up with. But his real favorite dish wasn't either of these things; in fact, his answer might surprise you. It didn't even come from a restaurant.