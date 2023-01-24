What Is The Worst Chain Restaurant? Here's What Food Lovers Say - Exclusive Survey

The worst chain restaurant, according to 20.9% of people we polled, is Red Lobster. While it does make a pretty tasty Cheddar Bay Biscuit, the eponymous lobster isn't all it's cracked up to be. Some, like these detractors on Reddit, might consider the seafood overrated and overpriced. And with some dishes such as "lobster" bisque, what you may really be getting is a much cheaper crustacean called langostino. The chain has also made claims about seafood sustainability that allegedly don't hold up to scrutiny. With issues like these, it's no wonder some people are dubious about dining at Red Lobster.

Applebee's, despite a bump in popularity from being name-checked by a country crooner, still got the thumbs-down from 20.1% of our voters. "Hmm, serves it right, you might be saying if you thought the "Fancy Like" commercial got incredibly annoying after the first viewing. Chili's came in third in this unpopularity contest with around 17.4%, while Olive Garden wasn't too far behind with about 16.6%.

TGI Fridays performed comparatively well, only getting downvoted by 13.3%. But then, it does deserve kudos for not making a jingle out of the 20-tweens joke hit "Friday." In last place, making it the most popular of the chains we chose to highlight here, was Outback Steakhouse. This restaurant earned a disapproval rating lower than 12%. Perhaps the moderately-priced steaks and bread make it worth putting up with the cheesy "Crocodile Dundee" theme.