TikTok Is In A Frenzy Over Lizzo's 'Nature's Oatmeal'

Lizzo has the internet buzzing again, but this time, it's not new music that has folks foaming at the mouth about this pop sensation. Instead, people are smacking their lips for an amazing breakfast recipe she shared. The three-time Grammy Award winner is no stranger to sharing a delicious meal with her millions of fans, at least virtually. Considering her Instagram handle is @lizzobeeating, you know you're going to get the goods. On her Instagram, she's shared how she deftly prepares jackfruit with a mixture of everything bagel spices and organic white wine vinegar, and over on TikTok, she's shown off some of her favorite takeout, like savory macaroni salad, mouth-watering collard greens, and spicy jerk chicken and rice — all vegan.

However, in a recent TikTok post, the "Truth Hurts" vocalist laid out a breakfast meal for her over 26 million followers that has all of them leaning in wanting more. Let's take a look at the recipe Lizzo shared so we can all have another option in our wake-up meal repertoire.