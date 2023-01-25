TikTok Is In A Frenzy Over Lizzo's 'Nature's Oatmeal'
Lizzo has the internet buzzing again, but this time, it's not new music that has folks foaming at the mouth about this pop sensation. Instead, people are smacking their lips for an amazing breakfast recipe she shared. The three-time Grammy Award winner is no stranger to sharing a delicious meal with her millions of fans, at least virtually. Considering her Instagram handle is @lizzobeeating, you know you're going to get the goods. On her Instagram, she's shared how she deftly prepares jackfruit with a mixture of everything bagel spices and organic white wine vinegar, and over on TikTok, she's shown off some of her favorite takeout, like savory macaroni salad, mouth-watering collard greens, and spicy jerk chicken and rice — all vegan.
However, in a recent TikTok post, the "Truth Hurts" vocalist laid out a breakfast meal for her over 26 million followers that has all of them leaning in wanting more. Let's take a look at the recipe Lizzo shared so we can all have another option in our wake-up meal repertoire.
How to make Lizzo's delicious vegan breakfast
In a recent TikTok post, singer and foodie Lizzo shared her best way to start your morning on a chilly day. The scrumptious meal that she dubs "Nature's Oatmeal" — which is a playful spin on a recipe called "Nature's Cereal" that went viral a while back — is chock full of fresh fruit and healthy additions. Unlike "Nature's Cereal," which contains a variety of fruit such as blueberries, pomegranates, and strawberries all doused in a healthy pour of coconut water (instead of the usual milk you'd have with traditional cereal), Lizzo's latest recipe starts with coconut yogurt.
In her TikTok video, Lizzo adds flax and chia seeds to the vegan yogurt, mixes them all together, and tosses it in the fridge to help the mixture become what she calls "nice and gelatinous." From there, she adds her "trifecta of berries," which includes blackberries, blueberries, and pomegranates. Afterward, bananas are thrown into the growing bowl of yumminess, and a sprinkle of cinnamon and a drizzle of honey rounds out the dish. The dish looks natural, sweet, creamy, and delicious, even if some commenters mentioned that it resembles a parfait more than anything. However, the singer's caption, laden with playful grumpy emojis, says it all: "If I see one comment saying it's a parfait, I will validate you."