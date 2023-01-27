David Dobrik Explains The Mysterious Blue Moon Ice Cream - Exclusive

What's your favorite flavor of ice cream? Do you stay classic with vanilla? Maybe you like to go wild with one of Ben & Jerry's creative combinations. But if you happened to grow up in the Midwest, you might have a more colorful answer: blue moon. That's the case for internet celebrity, video maker, and former Chicagoan David Dobrik, who serves the unique flavor at his new pizzeria, Doughbrik's. Yes, that's right — his pizzeria also serves ice cream and slushies, so it has everything you need for the school pizza party of your dreams.

But what is blue moon ice cream? If you think it has anything to do with the famous wheat ale from Molson Coors, you'd be dead wrong. As Dobrik told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview, "Nobody knows about it [in] California. Every time they say 'blue moon,' they assume that it's flavored like beer. I'm like, 'No, that's not what it is.'" Even his employees struggle to understand what this perplexing Midwestern treat is. "One of them just asked me two days ago, 'How do I describe blue moon to people?'"

Blue moon ice cream is definitely blue-colored, and it's not beer-flavored, but beyond that, you'd be hard-pressed to get a straight answer on what it actually tastes like. Given that Dobrik grew up eating the stuff and now sells it, we thought he'd be the best person to explain the mystery of blue moon ice cream.