David Dobrik Explains The Mysterious Blue Moon Ice Cream - Exclusive
What's your favorite flavor of ice cream? Do you stay classic with vanilla? Maybe you like to go wild with one of Ben & Jerry's creative combinations. But if you happened to grow up in the Midwest, you might have a more colorful answer: blue moon. That's the case for internet celebrity, video maker, and former Chicagoan David Dobrik, who serves the unique flavor at his new pizzeria, Doughbrik's. Yes, that's right — his pizzeria also serves ice cream and slushies, so it has everything you need for the school pizza party of your dreams.
But what is blue moon ice cream? If you think it has anything to do with the famous wheat ale from Molson Coors, you'd be dead wrong. As Dobrik told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview, "Nobody knows about it [in] California. Every time they say 'blue moon,' they assume that it's flavored like beer. I'm like, 'No, that's not what it is.'" Even his employees struggle to understand what this perplexing Midwestern treat is. "One of them just asked me two days ago, 'How do I describe blue moon to people?'"
Blue moon ice cream is definitely blue-colored, and it's not beer-flavored, but beyond that, you'd be hard-pressed to get a straight answer on what it actually tastes like. Given that Dobrik grew up eating the stuff and now sells it, we thought he'd be the best person to explain the mystery of blue moon ice cream.
Blue moon ice cream is hard to describe
Like the beauty of a sunset or the feeling you get when you look at a loved one, it seems like the flavor of blue moon ice cream is impossible to properly convey in words. David Dobrik put it this way: "It's kind of difficult [to describe], but it's like a sweeter, bluer vanilla. That doesn't really describe it well at all, but some people compare it to Fruity Pebbles."
One thing's for certain: If you don't live in the Midwest, it can be challenging to get your hands on this special ice cream. Dobrik said he had to call between 20 and 30 different ice cream suppliers to find one that would sell the flavor to his restaurant (which is in Los Angeles). "I think it's in one location here in California, and I don't think people know about it."
That sounds like a lot of work, but it appears to be paying off. Despite their unfamiliarity with the flavor, Dobrik's Angeleno customers are buying a ton of blue moon ice cream. "It's our most popular flavor by far," he said. We're sure homesick Midwesterners appreciate being able to buy the flavor in LA, too.
You can eat Doughbrik's Pizza at its location at 8363 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood.