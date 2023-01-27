KFC Takes Fast Food Into The Future With A Solar-Powered Drive-Thru

Futuristic drive-thrus have been popping up across America. Last summer, Taco Bell launched a two-story concept in Minnesota that was created to minimize wait times (via TODAY). Named Taco Bell Defy, the store is equipped with video screens for ordering, an elevator to deliver food, and a vertical lift for customers who've ordered ahead. For those who prefer a traditional system, one out of four of the drive-thru lanes allows you to order from an actual employee.

In Texas, McDonald's kicked off its own conveyor-belt drive-thru in December 2022 (per Secret Houston). To optimize efficiency, one lane enables customers to order from their phones and receive their food without waiting in the digital ordering line. This location, which is primarily focused on to-go orders, doesn't have an option for a traditional experience.

Announced this week, KFC is putting its own spin on futuristic drive-thrus. No, this one doesn't include a digital ordering system or a conveyor belt, but rather another concept that will delight the environmentally conscious.