A&W Puts Pants On Spokesbear Rooty In M&M's Twitter Roast

A&W's lovable bear mascot, Rooty, doesn't clamor for attention the way so many other food mascots do. Sure, he sports a loud orange sweater and matching hat, but this wardrobe choice in no way reflects his personality type. He is, after all, an introverted bear who merely ambles through life in his duck-footed fashion while listening to his favorite tuba-based tune.

Despite his innate likeability, Rooty's journey hasn't always been an easy one. Originally introduced as a mascot by a Canadian A&W restaurant, the brand decided they wanted Rooty to be the company's face in the U.S. as well (via MeTV). They reasoned that if Yogi Bear could be a hit, Rooty could too. CBC goes on to say that when a focus group said they hated the big brown bear, the company's director of marketing buried the results and told the researcher to go home and say, "You never made it here." His gamble paid off as Rooty sauntered his way into the nation's hearts. Zoom forward several decades. Media Post shares that Rooty had just become the first mascot to have his very own profile on LinkedIn, offering connections the gift of a recommendation from the famous Ursa. His accomplishment, however, was short-lived as this A&W video shows that his social media account was swiftly closed as Rooty "isn't real."

Rooty is now back in the media and, this time, he's poking fun at a company's choice to "lay off" their mascots.