A Restaurant, Named Woke, Is Getting The Controversial Treatment

In today's tense political climate, many people are cautious about what they say to avoid "cancel culture." However, what happens when the culture differs from the one you grew up in, and you unknowingly ignite a firestorm of controversy? That's precisely what restaurant owner Carmen Quiroga found out the hard way after announcing her new breakfast restaurant, Woke Breakfast & Coffee (via CT Insider). Located in Coventry, Connecticut, the new breakfast spot was named based on the idea, "Wake up and have a coffee," according to Quiroga. Despite a sunny side egg serving as the "o" on the restaurant sign, some community members missed the meaning and expressed outrage.

The word "woke" has a long-standing history within the African American community. It captures the idea that one should stay conscious of unjust behaviors toward people on the basis of race, sexual orientation, or other social identifiers. The idea of being awake in this way emerged as early as the 1920s, and "woke" specifically referenced the concept since at least the '60s (via VOX). The start of the Black Lives Matter movement helped expand the notion to include a focus on police misconduct like excessive force.

However, among some conservatives, wokeness represents excessive political correctness. Those individuals use "woke" sarcastically, and some Republican politicians turned it into a label for political opponents. Quiroga, who immigrated from Mexico, said she was utterly unaware of these associations. But that backdrop underscores the outrage at the restaurant.