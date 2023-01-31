Impossible Foods Is Laying Off 20% Of Workers Despite Being Everywhere

Plant-based meat is everywhere right now, and Impossible Foods is one of the most recognizable brands around. Craving fast food? You can bite into a juicy Impossible burger at Burger King. Need breakfast on the go but don't eat meat? Grab a breakfast sandwich at Starbucks made with an Impossible sausage patty. Peckish on a long flight? You can now order Impossible meatless options on United Airlines and Delta flights (per Time). They also grace the menu at celeb-owned chain Wahlburgers (per Wahlburgers). Plus, how many restaurants have you been to where the menu's burger section says you can swap any beef option for an Impossible patty for a few extra bucks?

But despite what seems to be a high level of market saturation, the company's CEO Peter McGuinness said in an interview with Time that only 17% of Americans are aware of the company and a shockingly low 5% of households have tried the product. While McGuiness claims his company has a high rate of return customers, it seems it's just not getting enough people to try the product to begin with. This may be the bottom line behind the brand's upcoming plans for a 2023 and 2024 advertising push. But to get there, they'll need funds, and that may require making cutbacks in other areas. One area where this money could theoretically be coming from is Impossible Foods' own employees.