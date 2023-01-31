Dairy Queen Is Raining Love With Its New Valentine's Day Truffle Blizzard

Just two weeks before the love-filled holiday, Dairy Queen has released Valentine's Day goodies that are sure to amplify date night. No matter your age, a trip to the nearest ice cream parlor can be a wonderful way to celebrate your love. According to Metropolitan Girls, the advantages of going out for ice cream are aplenty: it's budget friendly, it's safe, and it's a way to enjoy yourself without feeling pressured to drink — unlike dates at a restaurant or bar.

Several ice cream chains take advantage of the holiday with new menu items, yet some haven't been announced yet. In the past, Baskin-Robbins has dropped new and returning flavors that are perfect for Valentine's Day. Per a press release, last year's selection included the Secret Admirer, which was loaded with pink cake flavor and rose ice cream.

Because Baskin-Robbins hasn't made an announcement yet, it's unclear what the new monthly flavor will be. But if Dairy Queen Blizzards are more your style, you'll be excited to hear about the chain's new additions.