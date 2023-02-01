Sour Patch Kids Introduce New Black Raspberry Flavor For Valentine's Day

The earliest known record that refers to Valentine's Day as a holiday dedicated to romantic love dates all the way back to 1382, according to Smithsonian Magazine. That instance was in a poem by Chaucer, wherein he recounts that "seynt Voantynes day" is when "every bird cometh to choose his mate." Today, romantic connotations are still firmly cemented in the culture of Valentine's Day. Well, that and candy. For those who would prefer to partake solely in the latter, the Sour Patch Kids brand is offering an opportunity for sweet tooths everywhere to celebrate Valentine's Day by joining its "Sour Hearts Social Club" to promote a new limited-edition flavor.

As explained in a statement sent to Mashed, the fruity new flavor, dubbed Black Raspberry Sour Hearts, is around just for Valentine's Day and aptly comes in the shape of little black hearts instead of the usual, um, kids. The gothic hue should certainly stand out amongst the pastel candy flooding the supermarket aisles this time of year, so interested fans of sour candy need not look hard to spot them. Just in case, however, Sour Patch Kids is advertising the candy by inviting people out to dinner and giving out some free swag.