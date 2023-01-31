What, Exactly, Is Cupid Corn And Should You Buy It This Valentine's Day?
Valentine's Day is often a time for cards, flowers, and candy. The connection between Valentine's Day and candy may have begun in 1861, when Richard Cadbury packaged his "eating chocolates" in a heart-shaped box (per Smithsonian). People liked the boxes so much that they kept them and used them to store mementos, like Valentine's cards. Over time, other confectioners followed suit with their own boxes, since it turned out that people enjoyed giving candy to their sweethearts.
If you have a sweet tooth, the season may be perfect for you, with a variety of chocolates, candy hearts, and other treats made just for the holiday. Cupid Corn is a relative newcomer on the scene, but do we really need another candy for the season? If you've ever wished to see the Valentine's Day form of candy corn, you're likely to say absolutely! Here's what to know about this take on the Halloween classic.
What's pink, white, and red all over?
As the original candy corn is in the shape of a corn kernel, in keeping with the fall theme, extending it to other seasons requires a bit of a leap. Cupid Corn has the same three-tone ombre associated with candy corn, only in this case, it's pink, red, and white (per Candy Store). Jelly Belly previously made a shimmering strawberry cream version, but according to Mix 94.9 radio, they've stopped making it.
Elite Daily describes the original candy corn as a love-it-or-hate-it type of candy. Candy corn, along with Peeps and conversation hearts, are already on the list of the most polarizing seasonal candies, per Baltimore Sun. Does candy corn really need to appear for multiple holidays? Apparently, yes, as it turns out that Cupid Corn is the most ordered Valentine's Day candy in Nebraska and Michigan, according to the Candy Store. Can it give the nationwide favorite, conversation hearts, a run for its money? So far, it seems like a niche taste.
According to one candy producer, Cupid Corn tastes just like traditional candy corn. But before you decide whether to stock up on Cupid Corn, you may want to see where it ranks on our list of 27 Valentine's Day candies.