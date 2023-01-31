What, Exactly, Is Cupid Corn And Should You Buy It This Valentine's Day?

As the original candy corn is in the shape of a corn kernel, in keeping with the fall theme, extending it to other seasons requires a bit of a leap. Cupid Corn has the same three-tone ombre associated with candy corn, only in this case, it's pink, red, and white (per Candy Store). Jelly Belly previously made a shimmering strawberry cream version, but according to Mix 94.9 radio, they've stopped making it.

Elite Daily describes the original candy corn as a love-it-or-hate-it type of candy. Candy corn, along with Peeps and conversation hearts, are already on the list of the most polarizing seasonal candies, per Baltimore Sun. Does candy corn really need to appear for multiple holidays? Apparently, yes, as it turns out that Cupid Corn is the most ordered Valentine's Day candy in Nebraska and Michigan, according to the Candy Store. Can it give the nationwide favorite, conversation hearts, a run for its money? So far, it seems like a niche taste.

According to one candy producer, Cupid Corn tastes just like traditional candy corn. But before you decide whether to stock up on Cupid Corn, you may want to see where it ranks on our list of 27 Valentine's Day candies.