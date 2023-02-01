Chick-Fil-A's Heart Trays Are Back In Time For Valentine's Day

For chicken fans looking to stock up on a little aluminum romance, Chick-fil-A has you covered with four ways to spread the love, or at least pass the snacks. All four options are filled with sharing-size portions of crowd-pleasing options. For entrees or apps, Chick-fil-A lovers can choose from 10 Chick-n-Minis (tiny chicken sandwiches with no toppings, for those not in the know) and 30 chicken nuggets. Those looking for something sweet to share with their sweet one can turn to the six-pack of chocolate chunk cookies or the 12-pack of chocolate fudge brownie halves.

While these offerings are only available for a limited time, it's less limited than you might think. The trays began being offered on Monday, January 23, and will be offered well after Valentine's Day, though the whole month of February, closing out on February 25. That being said, they are still only available while supplies last, so check with your local Chick-fil-A if you have your heart set on a heart-shaped meal. One Reddit post from two years ago implies they're quite popular, with one employee saying their store ran out the night before V-Day.