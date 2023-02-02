TikTok's Valentine's Day Champagne Has A Cotton Candy Base & Frosting Rim

With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, it's time to book dinner reservations, buy flowers, and bake sweet treats for your sweetheart. If you're dining out at an upscale restaurant to celebrate the occasion and plan to order wine, you might want to familiarize yourself with the different types of red wine before you sit down to order. Alternatively, you can opt for a bottle of champagne to celebrate the romantic holiday.

Wondering why people often drink champagne during Valentine's Day and other holidays? According to LiveScience, drinking champagne for special occasions has been a longstanding tradition that goes back to Europe in the 1700s because the beverage was considered a status symbol. Now, you can often expect to see champagne along with chocolate around Valentine's Day. And although you might think it's a romantic gesture to have chocolate-covered strawberries on Valentine's Day, sommelier Jennifer Foucher told the Washingtonian that champagne doesn't actually pair all that well with fruit or dessert, and you should sip on Prosecco instead.

But if you're less into pairing alcohol and snacks and prefer a fun and colorful beverage for Valentine's Day, then TikTok has a cocktail that's perfect for you. Plus, the drink is pink, so it'll match any decor for a Valentine's Day party.