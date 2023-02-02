TikTok's Valentine's Day Champagne Has A Cotton Candy Base & Frosting Rim
With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, it's time to book dinner reservations, buy flowers, and bake sweet treats for your sweetheart. If you're dining out at an upscale restaurant to celebrate the occasion and plan to order wine, you might want to familiarize yourself with the different types of red wine before you sit down to order. Alternatively, you can opt for a bottle of champagne to celebrate the romantic holiday.
Wondering why people often drink champagne during Valentine's Day and other holidays? According to LiveScience, drinking champagne for special occasions has been a longstanding tradition that goes back to Europe in the 1700s because the beverage was considered a status symbol. Now, you can often expect to see champagne along with chocolate around Valentine's Day. And although you might think it's a romantic gesture to have chocolate-covered strawberries on Valentine's Day, sommelier Jennifer Foucher told the Washingtonian that champagne doesn't actually pair all that well with fruit or dessert, and you should sip on Prosecco instead.
But if you're less into pairing alcohol and snacks and prefer a fun and colorful beverage for Valentine's Day, then TikTok has a cocktail that's perfect for you. Plus, the drink is pink, so it'll match any decor for a Valentine's Day party.
Here's what people think about this Valentine's Day champagne drink
One of the latest TikTok trends involves taking a glass of champagne and making it extra sweet. In one video, TikTok user @brookiebarry adds pink frosting to the rim of a champagne glass and dips it in red and white sprinkles before adding cotton candy and finally, pouring the champagne. Similarly, TikTok creator @tayhedgey also demonstrates how to make the "Cotton Candy Champagne" drink and uses heart-shaped sprinkles around the top of the glass.
This simple cocktail has gotten plenty of praise on TikTok, with one person commenting on @brookiebarry's video saying, "OMG I'm obsessed! love love love the pink frosting." This drink has also intrigued people who aren't champagne fans, like one person who wrote, "the only drink I would drink." People are also offering their own spins on this, like adding raspberry sorbet instead of cotton candy or swapping the champagne for apple cider.
If you've fallen in love with this drink, you don't have to limit yourself to sipping on cotton candy champagne solely on Valentine's Day. Another TikTok account, @the.finer.things._, posted a cotton candy champagne drink without frosting in August, and suggested serving it up at a girls' night. Has TikTok convinced you to try cotton candy champagne this Valentine's Day? If you're still looking for more inspiration, check out these 15 Valentine's cocktails that will turn up the romance.