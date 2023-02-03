Sam Adams' Super Bowl 2023 Ad Dreams Of A Nicer Boston

Boston is not known for being the friendliest city. As one Boston.com reader put it, these northerners are "as cold as the winters." In fact, according to a survey done by Business Insider, Boston is the fifth rudest city in the U.S. Of those surveyed, about 15% felt it was the rudest city in the country. Apparently, 85% of those surveyed had never spent much time in Boston. Of course, the classic disgruntled city, New York, takes the number one spot. Considering that the cities that beat out Boston for least personable city are many times its size — Los Angeles houses 3.85 million people to Boston's 650,000, while NYC has 8.5 million — we think that says a lot about how much rudeness Bostonians can pack into their person (via Census).

But Bostonians, it turns out, are proud to wear this badge of unpleasantry on their sleeves (per Boston Magazine). They even think of themselves that way, as a survey by Boston.com revealed that 70% of Bostonians think they and their city are rude. "In public settings, people are just not very friendly, impolite, and often display aggression, especially while driving," Sandra, a former Bostonian, told Boston.com. But what if it didn't have to be that way? Sam Adams' new Super Bowl ad explores this incomprehensible parallel universe (via Boston.com).