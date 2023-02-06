Pete Davidson's Super Bowl 2023 Hellmann's Ad Is A Pun Lover's Dream

The Super Bowl is arguably the biggest and most watched football game, with about 208 million people watching Super Bowl LVI in 2022, according to the National Football League. In 2023, Super Bowl LVII will be on February 12, where the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off on the field at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, per the NFL. For those of us that won't be at the big game in person, the Super Bowl LVII will be broadcasted on television, and if you've ever watched the Super Bowl in the past, you'll know the hype that surrounds the commercials.

Many companies have been teasing their commercials leading up to the big game, but luckily, a few of them have already released the full ads for our enjoyment. Popular beer company Bud Light, for example, released its Super Bowl ad on February 2, 2023, and it featured actor Miles Teller and his wife enjoying Bud Light while dancing to hold music that played on his wife's phone (via Youtube). Taking a light-hearted, humorous approach to commercials is a common theme during the Super Bowl, and condiment brand Hellmann's is no exception. On February 1, 2023, Hellmann's teased their Super Bowl commercial in which actors Brie Larson and Jon Hamm could be seen inside a huge refrigerator next to a large jar of Hellmann's mayonnaise, per a press release. Now, the company has released the full commercial, and it's a pun lover's dream.