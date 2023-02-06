PopCorners Finally Released The Full Breaking Bad Super Bowl 2023 Ad

Fans have all eyes on PopCorners' Breaking Bad Super Bowl full-length commercial, which was released in both a 30-second and 60-second variation. Previous versions of the ad released in January showed "Breaking Bad" fans a brief look at familiar faces Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, played by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, respectively.

But in both lengths of the newer version, Walt and Jesse toy with a new unknown substance: a bag of delicious PopCorners. Upon their creation, they bring the snack to Tuco, one of the shows villains. Tuco tries the chips, and is so impressed that he demands the pair make seven flavors of the snack, which is one more than the six they said they made (via YouTube).

Despite being the villain, many fans may sympathize with Tuco at the end of the commercial, as he drops the line, "We're going to eat a lot of snacks together." Well, it is the Super Bowl.