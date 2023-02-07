Gordon Ramsay's 'Chef's Kiss' With Adele Is Captivating TikTok

Gordon Ramsay better watch out for his reputation. Lately, the chef has been proving he's not the curmudgeon he plays on TV. First, he supported "Cookin' with Brooklyn" host Brooklyn Beckham after Beckham's viral bloody prime rib roast hit Instagram. "I have no issues against it. I'm excited. We have another chef joining the mix," Ramsay told The Daily Mail at the time. Although he admitted he hadn't seen the video in question, the "Hell's Kitchen" star was glad Beckham, who Ramsay has known since Beckham was a child, has found something he loves. Beckham grew up with Ramsay's own children and the chef counts Beckham's parents as "dear friends." Now how would the Ramsay we see on TV react to a still-bloody roast? Not with words of kindness, that's for sure.

Now, a recent TikTok video has caught Ramsay being nice on camera once again, this time at a performance by fellow Brit — singer Adele.