Carls Jr. And Hardees Just Dropped 2 Philly Cheesesteak Flavors
If you're going to Philadelphia, you mustn't miss an opportunity to try the city's famed Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich. The sandwich, which typically includes strips of ribeye steak, griddled onions, and melty cheese, was born in the 1930s when a hot dog vendor experimented with his lunch one day. Since then, it's become a beloved food in American fare, and has been sold in different sandwich shops all around the city (via Visit Philly) — and it's popularity makes sense, since the Philly Cheesesteak has become a iconic part of the city's culture (per Tony Lukes).
Unfortunately, not all of us can go to Philly on a whim, and therefore, have a more difficult time finding a good quality cheesesteak sandwich. Luckily, fast food chains Carls Jr. and Hardee's have announced that they're going to be adding two different Philly Cheesesteak-inspired items to menus, meaning that getting your hands on a cheesesteak sandwich is about to become that much easier.
A perfect budget-friendly meal
Beginning Wednesday, February 8, Carls Jr. and Hardee's will debut the Philly Cheesesteak Breakfast Burrito and the Philly Cheesesteak Angus Thickburger across the country. The Cheesesteak Breakfast Burrito, which includes slices of ribeye steak, scrambled eggs, onions, peppers, and cheese on a flour tortilla, will be available at Hardee's for $4.99 and Carl's Jr. for $5.19. Additionally, the Philly Cheesesteak Angus Thickburger, which includes a one-third lb. 100% Angus beef patty topped with thin sliced ribeye, onions, peppers, melty cheese and mayo on a potato bun, will be available at Hardee's for $7.19 and Carl's Jr. for $7.19.
Both menu items launch just in time for Super Bowl LVII, where the Philadelphia Eagles will face off with the Kansas City Chiefs. And if you're in Philly's corner for the match up and already plan to celebrate with a Philly Cheesesteak, this fast food option may just hit the spot. "With this latest launch, we're bringing the flavor many know and love from the iconic Philly Cheesesteak in two unique product offering forms," the brand said in a press release.