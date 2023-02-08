Carls Jr. And Hardees Just Dropped 2 Philly Cheesesteak Flavors

If you're going to Philadelphia, you mustn't miss an opportunity to try the city's famed Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich. The sandwich, which typically includes strips of ribeye steak, griddled onions, and melty cheese, was born in the 1930s when a hot dog vendor experimented with his lunch one day. Since then, it's become a beloved food in American fare, and has been sold in different sandwich shops all around the city (via Visit Philly) — and it's popularity makes sense, since the Philly Cheesesteak has become a iconic part of the city's culture (per Tony Lukes).

Unfortunately, not all of us can go to Philly on a whim, and therefore, have a more difficult time finding a good quality cheesesteak sandwich. Luckily, fast food chains Carls Jr. and Hardee's have announced that they're going to be adding two different Philly Cheesesteak-inspired items to menus, meaning that getting your hands on a cheesesteak sandwich is about to become that much easier.