José Andrés And World Central Kitchen Come To Aid In Turkey

Just two days after the devastating Kahramanmaras earthquake in Turkey, aid organizations from around the world are beginning to arrive in the country according to TIME. The 7.8 magnitude quake hit near the Turkish town Gaziantep, leaving over 11,000 people dead, per BBC. The surrounding countries of Syria and Cyprus were also affected by the natural disaster.

Shortly after news of the earthquake broke in the U.S., chef José Andrés took to his Twitter page to announce that he and his World Central Kitchen team were already looking into what they could to do help those affected. "As we speak @WCKitchen team is looking into activation #ChefsForTurkey," Andrés tweeted to his followers.

Shortly after making his announcement, Food Tank reported that the chef was en route to the Turkish capital to begin providing warm meals to those affected by the disaster. With a total of ten Turkish provinces affected by the earthquake, the prospect of a nutritious meal will no be highly appreciated by victims and aid workers alike.