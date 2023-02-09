The Microwave Lesson Maneet Chauhan Learned From Chopped Contestants - Exclusive

When you think of useful kitchen appliances, your first thoughts might go to the oven and stovetop. But Maneet Chauhan says that the microwave is being underutilized by even the most well-decorated chefs. "As chefs, you do not give as much credence to the importance of the microwave, but you can use the microwave for a lot of things," Chauhan told Mashed.

"Contestants have used it to throw an entire button of squash in it, or a kombucha squash, and what would take hours, [they do] in minutes," she added. "I love it ... That is one of the biggest things that I've learned."

Of course, it's not the best idea to cook everything in the microwave, such as any sort of meat that will enable bacteria. But Business Insider explains that queso dip, vegetables, mug breakfasts, and eggs are all easily made with quick heat in the microwave. Broccoli is one of our favorite veggies to throw in for a minute or two, especially if it's being mixed with some leftover chicken and rice. But take a note from Chauhan and learn from the contestants throwing things into the microwave to beat a time crunch — sometimes, cooking is all about making it easier on the cook!



