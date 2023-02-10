Marcus Samuelsson's Black History Month Menu Honors Martin Luther King's Favorite Cocktail

Marcus Samuelsson has always been a champion of black chefs and African American cooking. The restaurateur, cookbook author, and food television personality has worked tirelessly to help promote black-owned restaurants and to tell the stories of their chefs and owners, as he does on his Audible podcast "Seat at the Table." In one such episode, he highlights the Hell's Kitchen restaurant Jezebel and its owner Alberta Wright, noting that without Wright's "trailblaz[ing]" instincts and influence, he would never have been able to open his own original Harlem eatery, Red Rooster (via Ebony).

Samuelsson also notably authored a cookbook that shines a spotlight on black chefs and black food culture entitled "The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food," which transverses the journey through which African American cooking has influenced overall American foodie culture (via Indiebound). Now, this February for Black History Month, Marcus Samuelsson has gone a step further in honoring the history of Black culture in relation to food with a special menu at his Newark, New Jersey restaurant Marcus B & P.