Mars Chocolate Bark Could Be The Next Big Thing For 2023

How do you like to enjoy your chocolate? This much-loved treat comes in a plethora of forms, after all. You can devour it as a bar, add chips of chocolate to cookies, or pour chocolate syrup over your ice cream. Heck, you can even drink it in a glass of chocolate milk. One other way to enjoy this decadent sweet is to gnaw on a chunk of bark. Yes, bark.

Even if you're familiar with the more common peppermint bark, you may have never encountered chocolate bark. Baking Bites describes it as a "sheet of chocolate that is usually covered with nuts, dried fruits, candies or even additional pieces of chocolate." While the name "bark" doesn't exactly set one's mouth a-drooling, it does accurately describe its appearance. As All Recipes contends, this treat's uneven surface "resembles the craggy surface of a tree." And even when it's "craggy," chocolate tastes good. While the origins of this treat are about as clear as cocoa, The Nibble notes that some believe that they originate from mendiants, a Christmas confection that represented the robe colors of the monasteries. It's unclear when chocolate bark came to North America, but an advertisement in the St. Petersburg Times shows that retailers were selling "pretzel or peppermint bark" as early as 1966.

And now, chocolate bark is about to get a complete makeover thanks to the folks at Mars.