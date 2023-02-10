Guy Fieri's Latest Season Of Tournament Of Champions Promises Sparks Will Fly

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has a lot on his plate, such as gearing up for "Tournament of Champions" and preparing for a Super Bowl Sunday event. The latter is likely at the top of his mind, as his Flavortown tailgate party is set to be the largest of its kind — and it's completely free for 10,000 fans. According to Forbes, the event will be chock full of more than 20 pop-up restaurants, musical performances from artists such as Diplo, bars, and games. "Keep in mind that an event of this scale has never taken place on Super Bowl Sunday, much less right next to the stadium," Fieri said.

The fun for Fieri doesn't end after Sunday, because exactly a week later, the new season of "Tournament of Champions" will be airing on Food Network (via Twitter). The excitement has already begun online, as the promo video has racked up almost 76,000 views since it was posted this morning.