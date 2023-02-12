Here's What Happened To Pizza Hut's Largest Pizza In The Super Bowl 2023 Ad

Some Super Bowl commercials may highlight upcoming products and new releases, but Pizza Hut's spot this year showcases a pizza that first came out in the '90s and was revived a few weeks ago, per QSR Magazine. If you're a Pizza Hut aficionado, chances are you're already aware of the Big New Yorker, a pizza that is about one-third size bigger than its standard counterparts. In fact, you may even know that Pizza Hut set a new record in January for making the world's largest pizza, producing a super-sized version of its old menu item with the help of a YouTuber called Airrack (via PR Newsire). Airrack, who tweeted that the record-breaking pizza was his idea, also had something to celebrate as he'd just convinced the 10 millionth person to follow his directive to like and subscribe.

If you're one of Airrack's numerous followers — 12 million and counting, at this point — you've already had the chance to see the pizza being made on YouTube. If you missed it, though, this same event is featured in a Pizza Hut Super Bowl LVII spot. As you watch, you may wonder what happened to the leftover pizza. Did they just throw it out, or what? Well, you can set your mind at ease. Pizza Hut, as it happens, was not guilty of food waste on a massive scale since all of the leftover pizza was put to good use.