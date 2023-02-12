Snoop Dogg Won Best Super Bowl 2023 Commercial Before The Game Even Started

President Snoop Dogg? Now that sounds like a winning ticket. Before the first touchdown was even scored, Snoop Dogg was already a winner in Skechers' Super Bowl commercial. Skechers uploaded the full clip on its YouTube page ahead of the game, to rave reviews. Fresh off his private jet to perform on stage, we see him as a paperboy, dog groomer, football coach, and even the president, sitting in the Oval Office. And Snoop Dogg does it all while wearing a fresh pair of Skechers.

Of course, no great Super Bowl commercial is complete without a cameo, and Skechers does not disappoint. Former quarterback Tony Romo and culinary icon Martha Stewart make appearances in the ad, too. (Only Snoop's BFF Martha Stewart could tell Snoop to get his "feet off the desk" and then see him oblige.)

If the YouTube comments are any indication, fans loved the new ad, too.