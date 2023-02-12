Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 Dancers All Looked Like Marshmallows

Did you make a run for the bathroom as soon as the Super Bowl halftime show started? If so, you're not alone. The Great American Super Flush is, in fact, an annual event that wastewater treatment professionals say is no urban legend, per The University of Arizona. Well, when you've got to go, you've got to go, and all of that beer or soda you consumed during the first two-quarters of the game undoubtedly couldn't wait. Still, you're probably wondering if you missed anything while you were otherwise occupied, and we're here to fill you in.

Rihanna, the halftime headliner, put on her usual high-quality show, only this time, she did it with a somewhat unusual backdrop: dancers who seemed to have been dressed up as marshmallows. Yes, we kid you not — an actual chorus line of mini-Michelin persons. Needless to say, Twitter was very amused, and it's a sure bet that we can expect a multitude of marshmallow memes by morning.