Did Canada Really Create All The Foods In The Crown Royal Super Bowl 2023 Ad?

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky just got Dave Grohl to thank Canada during America's biggest sporting event. The liquor brand's Super Bowl 2023 commercial features a list of things that apparently came from the country — including, of course, Crown Royal.

The company released various teasers for the ad that kept people guessing about what on earth he was talking about. In one teaser, Grohl warms up with various ways to say "thank you" (via Forbes). In another, he's reading from a list of items including "the paint roller, the egg carton, and the electric wheelchair." A third teaser sees the Foo Fighters' frontman thanking "Studio 606."

Now that Crown Royal's Super Bowl LVII ad has aired in its full glory, all is revealed. The American-born musician devotes an entire chapter to his love of Canada in his autobiography, so it's only fitting that he is the spokesperson for this particular commercial.