Did Canada Really Create All The Foods In The Crown Royal Super Bowl 2023 Ad?
Crown Royal Canadian Whisky just got Dave Grohl to thank Canada during America's biggest sporting event. The liquor brand's Super Bowl 2023 commercial features a list of things that apparently came from the country — including, of course, Crown Royal.
The company released various teasers for the ad that kept people guessing about what on earth he was talking about. In one teaser, Grohl warms up with various ways to say "thank you" (via Forbes). In another, he's reading from a list of items including "the paint roller, the egg carton, and the electric wheelchair." A third teaser sees the Foo Fighters' frontman thanking "Studio 606."
Now that Crown Royal's Super Bowl LVII ad has aired in its full glory, all is revealed. The American-born musician devotes an entire chapter to his love of Canada in his autobiography, so it's only fitting that he is the spokesperson for this particular commercial.
What's more American than peanut butter?
Americans love peanut butter everything — from the humble peanut butter and jelly sandwich to Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. So you'd think it was invented in the United States. And while many people attribute the invention to American Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, peanut paste was patented 11 years earlier in 1894 by Canadian Marcellus Gilmore Edson (per the National Peanut Board).
As for poutine, we can probably agree that French Canadians invented that one. French fries topped with melted cheese and gravy originated in Quebec in the late '50s, per Britannica. Also in Grohl's Crown Royal "thank you" list were egg cartons, which were invented 110 years ago by Canadian Joseph Coyle, per the BBC. They were made by hand until a machine was invented after World War I. And believe it or not, "canola oil" is actually an abbreviation for "Canadian oil." Even Hawaiian pizza was first created in a Canadian restaurant, Satellite in Chatham, in 1954 by owner and Greek immigrant Sam Panopoulos (per Gozney). The name "Hawaiian" came from the can of pineapple the chef used.
The musician's revelation that football was a Canadian invention may be the most surprising thing on the list. The claim is that the style of game Americans were playing was a lot different — a little more like soccer with a round ball — than it is today. Supposedly, Americans adopted the Canadian style and rules when a Harvard University team visited Montreal's McGill University in 1874.